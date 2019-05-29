Liverpool join Tik Tok: First Premier League team to join the app

Getty Images Will we see a Mo Salah takeover?

Love TikTok? Love Liverpool? Well you are in luck...

Liverpool have become the first Premier League team to join the video-sharing app, which has over one billion users worldwide.

The Premier League runners-up say they hope it will help them engage with younger fans.

So will we be seeing scenes of celebration or a deflated dressing room after they face Tottenham in the Champions League final on Saturday?

We will have to wait and see, but we know we can't wait to be entertained by the players and see more behind the scenes at the club!

Top tips on staying safe on TikTok THINK ABOUT YOUR DIGITAL FOOTPRINT: Something you find funny now could impact on your future because things stay on the internet forever. Always think about that before you post.

AVOID IDENTIFIABLE OBJECTS: Never film anywhere which can give away your location. Don't post wearing your school uniform or anywhere where a landmark can give away where you live

REPORT INAPPROPRIATE CONTENT: If you see anything which you think shouldn't be there, ask your parents to report it. TikTok will see that and remove it.

SET YOUR ACCOUNT TO PRIVATE: This means only people who you want to see your content will see it. You'll be able to do this by clicking on the 'privacy and settings' option. Source: National Online Safety

Don't forget, you have to be 13 years old to be on TikTok.

When you sign up to TikTok, it asks you to put in your age. If you are under 13, you shouldn't be on the app.

The makers of the app think you're only old enough to see the content once you're 13 or over and the age range is in place because there are things on TikTok that aren't appropriate for everyone.

TikTok has told Newsround that if they think people haven't told the truth about their age their account will be cancelled.