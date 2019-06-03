England v Netherlands: What is the Uefa Nations League finals?

Getty Images Virgil van Dijk, Harry Kane, Xherdan Shaqiri and Bernardo Silva will play in the Nations League semi-finals

The Uefa Nations League is one of football's newest tournaments and England have made it to the semi-finals.

Hosts Portugal will take on Switzerland in the first semi on Wednesday 5 June.

Then Gareth Southgate's England side will play the Netherlands on Thursday 6 June.

So how does it work? Here's what you need to know.

What is the Nations League?

Getty Images

The Nations League is a new international tournament in which European football nations compete against each other in a league format.

They are matched in groups, against countries of a similar level.

Like in normal league football, teams that do well can be promoted from one level to another and those that do badly can be knocked down a level.

The teams at the top level who who get the most points, will play in the Final Four summer event in 2019.

The winner will be crowned the Nations League champion and will get a fancy trophy.

There are also four places at the 2020 European Championships up for grabs.

What's the idea behind the Nations League?

To enjoy the CBBC Newsround website at its best you will need to have JavaScript turned on. WATCH: We all know that friendly matches can be a little boring

In years when there are no international tournaments like the World Cup or the European Championships to play in, or qualify for, many teams play friendly matches against other countries.

However, those matches are often not very competitive, have loads of substitutions and are often seen by fans as being, well, a bit boring.

So this competition aims to change that by giving those matches a bit more meaning and by having a trophy at the end of it.

It'll take place every two years, on the off-years when there is no other big tournament.

Who is in the Nations League finals?

PA Raheem Sterling is part of England's 23-man squad

All 55 nations who are part of Uefa - who are in charge of European football - can take part in the Nations League.

That includes the four UK home nations: England, Northern Ireland, Scotland and Wales.

Of those four, England have done the best this time around and have made it into the Final Four - along with Portugal, the Netherlands and Switzerland.

The winner of the tournament will be crowned on Sunday 9 June in Porto, Portugal.