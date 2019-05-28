Banksy mural and five other difficult things to move

Ben Birchall/ PA Wire

Imagine having to move a famous artwork that cost thousands of pounds, but happens to be painted on two walls.

That's the task facing the removal team in charge of moving a Banksy artwork in Port Talbot.

The Season's Greetings which was painted on two external walls of a garage, is being moved to a gallery in the town.

The graffiti shows a child who looks like he is catching snow on his tongue on one wall.

The other wall reveals it to be ash from a fire in a recycling bin.

The gallery owner paid £100,000 for the work, which will be displayed in a new Port Talbot gallery.

The wall weighs 4.5 tonnes and will be covered in special resin to protect the paint.

The people in charge of the move have said they've had few sleepless nights coming up with the plan.

It's not the first time removal services have had their work cut out...

Dippy goes on tour

Andrew Matthews Dippy on display in County museum in Dorchester

Dippy the Diploducus is one of the Natural History Museum's most famous residents.

In 2017, six people carefully dismantled the 70ft long (21.3m) plaster-cast sauropod replica made up of 292 bones, so Dippy could go on tour across the UK.

Elephants transfer zoo

Elephants on the Move: Transporting four females from Twycross Zoo to Blackpool

A truly elephantine task faced keepers when they had to move four elephants from Twycross zoo in the Midlands to Blackpool in North West England. To get them prepared for the trip, the elephants practised getting into the metal crates.

A hotel trip

Mark Boster/ Getty Images Fairmont hotel had to cross San Antonio river as part of its journey

You might make a trip to a hotel, but how about a hotel going for a trip. One of the biggest buildings in history to move was the Fairmount hotel in San Antonio, Texas, USA.

In 1985, crews lifted the 1,600 tonne hotel on wheels and hauled it one-half mile south.

It took six days, involved using a cable and pulley system and even crossed the San Antonio river.

Blue Peter garden re-plotted

The statue of Blue Peter dog Petra was moved to the new garden in Salford

If you've visited the Blue Peter garden you'll know it is right next to Media City tram stop in Salford, but did you know it used to be in London?

When Blue Peter moved with other CBBC programmes to Greater Manchester, a plan was needed for the famous garden.

A time capsule, a statue of Petra the dog - the programme's first pet - and a sunken goldfish pond were all re-located to the new home.