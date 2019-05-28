The Big One is 25: World record-breaking rollercoasters

Getty Images

The Big One rollercoaster, at Blackpool Pleasure Beach, is 25 years old today!

At 71m (235ft) the ride was the tallest rollercoaster in the world when it opened on 28 May 1994.

But which is the tallest rollercoaster today? The fastest? The first in the world?

Brace yourself for some record-breaking rollercoasters!

The world's fastest rollercoaster

The Formula Rossa ride at Ferrari World in Abu Dhabi is so fast you need goggles to ride it!

Riders are blasted to 150mph (240kmh) in 5 seconds.

It's designed to make you feel like a racing driver with its shape inspired by an Italian racetrack named Autodromo Nazionale Monza.

Formula Rossa has had lots of famous riders including racing legends like Fernando Alonso, Sebastian Vettel and Kimi Räikkönen.

The world's first rollercoaster

The world's first rollercoaster opened on 16 June 1884 at Coney Island, New York, America.

It was called the Switchback Railway and used the same technology as trains to climb steep hills.

Today's thrillseekers might not have been satisfied with its maximum speed of around six miles per hour.

But the Switchback was an instant success and by the end of the century there were theme parks full of coasters all over the US.

The tallest rollercoaster

The record for the tallest roller coaster in the world is currently held by Kingda Ka at the Six Flags Great Adventure in New Jersey, US.

At 456 ft (139 m) it's also the second fastest in the world.

A hydraulic launch mechanism powers riders to 128 mph (206 km/h) in 3.5 seconds.

The steepest drop

The Takabisha at Fuji-Q Highland, Yamanashi, in Japan is officially the steepest coaster on the planet.

It is famous for its incredible angled track that plunges riders to a terrifying 121°.

The coaster reaches its maximum speed of 100 kmh (62 mph) in just two seconds

The slowest rollercoaster

This is probably the world's slowest rollercoaster - or rather - strollercoaster.

Visitors to the Tiger and Turtle Walking Coaster at Angerpark Duisburg, in Germany, walk themselves around the ride at whatever speed they like!

The longest rollercoaster

Steel Dragon 2000 at Nagashima Spa Land in Kuwana, Japan, is the world's longest coaster.

It spans a lengthy 2.48 km (1.54 miles) and takes four minutes to get round.

That's a quite long time to spend screaming!

The smallest rollercoaster

The smallest coaster in the world is the Dvergbanen at Tusenfryd near Oslo, in Norway.

It has a height of just 2.5 metres and runs 26 metres in length.

The ideal coaster for anyone who isn't the biggest fan of heights.

Biggest loop

To experience the world's tallest loop you'd need to ride the Full Throttle at Six Flags Magic Mountain in California, in the US.

The loop takes riders a terrifying 38.75m (127.13 ft) high.