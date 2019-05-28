BGT: Who's through to the finals? BTS to perform, and more!

Getty Images One of the BGT judges had a big announcement to make over the weekend

The first Britain's Got Talent live semi-final took place at the weekend - and there was some pretty big news to come out of it!

We now know our first acts through to the live final this weekend, as well as some big performances that will be taking place this week.

Read on to find out more.

Alesha Dixon is pregnant

The first big piece of news from the semi-final came during a musical opening to the show.

Ant & Dec announced that judge Alesha Dixon is pregnant!

This will be the singer's second baby and she said she is "over the moon".

Huge performances

Getty Images BTS will perform at one of the BGT semi-finals this week.

Britain's Got Talent also announced some huge acts which will be performing during the semi-finals this week.

BTS will perform their song 'Boy With Luv live in one of the semi-final shows this week, while X-Factor star James Arthur will also perform.

Previous BGT contestants Susan Boyle and Diversity will also be making an appearance in the final on Sunday, so it's set to be a jam-packed week.

BGT/ITV/Syco Flakefleet Primary School were saved by the judges

Acts through to the final

After the first semi-final, we now know that the first acts heading through to the final will be hero police dog Finn and his owner Dave, and Flakefleet Primary School.

Finn and Dave automatically secured their place after winning the most public votes, but Flakefleet had to fight off competition from the creepy act The Haunting before being chosen by the judges.

Another eight acts will perform tonight, including Amanda's golden buzzer act 10-year-old singer Giora Borg.

You will be able to watch the Britain's Got Talent live final on ITV on Sunday at 7.30pm.