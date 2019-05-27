Moths: Campaign launched to change our minds about 'important' insects

Getty Images

Butterfly experts launch a new campaign to improve people's opinion of moths because apparently millions of us don't like them.

Compared to beautiful butterflies, moths have something of an image problem with 17% of people thinking that moths are ugly and 12% believing that they are scary.

The study, done by the charity Butterfly Conservation, says around three quarters of the UK population 74% have some negative opinion of moths, with many people believing the majority eat clothes and are pests.

The charity said: "Moths have long suffered an unfair reputation as the devourers of clothes [that means they think they eat them] despite the fact that only two out of more than 2,500 UK species are known to regularly feed on some fabrics. And rather than being pests, the vast majority of moths play important roles in the food chain."

Moth numbers are dropping in the UK. Studies have found that the overall number of moths has decreased by 28% since 1968, the situation is particularly bad in southern Britain, where moth numbers are down by 40%.

Butterfly Conservation has set up the 'Moths Matter' campaign to help change the way people feel about months so that they can help to protect them.

Why are months so important?

The drop in the number of moths isn't just bad for them, it has a knock on effect on our wildlife.

Moths and their caterpillars are an important part of the food chain for many other species, including amphibians, small mammals, bats and many bird species.

Moth caterpillars are really important for feeding young chicks, including garden birds like the Blue Tit, Robin and Blackbird.

They are great for plants too, as they pollinate flowers while feeding on their nectar. This helps to produce seeds.

Why have the numbers dropped?

It is not clear what is causing the drop in moth numbers.

Scientists think the loss of their homes may be because of pesticides and herbicides used in farming, and because of the way we manage our gardens and light pollution.

What can be done to help?

The way that we manage our gardens can make a big difference to moths. The easiest way is simply by managing them a little less!

Concrete, decking or gravel is not good for wildlife and planting some flowers can help to attract the insect.

If you have hedges, limit the amount of trimming of hedgerows, while trees and wide grassy edges are especially good habitats.