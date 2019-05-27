European elections 2019: Brexit party and Lib Dems come first and second

Getty Images Nigel Farage's newly-formed Brexit party was the clear winner at the European elections.

Nigel Farage's newly-formed Brexit party, who are unhappy with how negotiations to leave the EU have gone so far, won 28 seats in the election. While the Lib Dems won 15 seats.

It's now three years since the EU referendum and Brexit was due to happen in March this year. But that process has been delayed and that meant adults in the UK still had the opportunity to vote in the European elections. Once the votes are counted, political parties win seats, with their successful politicians becoming Members of the European Parliament.

With two parties with different opinions on Brexit doing so well, the election result shows that the UK is still divided on the issue.

The traditional two main parties, Labour and the Conservatives, suffered badly as voters split between the parties with clear plans for Brexit.

Labour won ten seats, the Conservatives just three, while the Green Party, who oppose leaving the EU, had their best result for 30 years, with 8 seats.

Nigel Farage from the Brexit Party said a "massive message" had been sent to the traditional parties.

"Never before in British politics has a new party launched just six weeks ago topped the polls in a national election."