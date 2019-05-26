Little Mix tease new single at Radio 1 Big Weekend

It's the last day of Radio 1's Big Weekend today and here's a round-up of what's been happening.
The festival - which takes place in a different UK town every year - has already seen performances from top acts from around the world.
On Saturday - the line-up included Anne-Marie, Charli XCX, Lewis Capaldi, Billie Eilish, Miley Cyrus and Stormzy.
Today will see more stars take to the stages including HRVY, Sigrid, Little Mix, The 1975 and Zara Larsson.
In their performance, Little Mix teased a part of their brand new single - Steady... Are You Ready?
Check out some pictures of the performances from the weekend below.
Aside from the music performances, some of the Radio 1 DJs have been having a little fun.
Greg James hosted the first ever Radio 1 sheep dash - with had competitors representing HRVY, Lewis Capaldi and Little Mix.
But after a tight race it was Rita Ora's sheep - Bleeta Ora - that stole the show and came in first after they consulted the V-A-Baa.
