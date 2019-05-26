Little Mix tease new single at Radio 1 Big Weekend

Getty Images Miley is one of the headline acts and this year's Radio 1 Big Weekend

It's the last day of Radio 1's Big Weekend today and here's a round-up of what's been happening.

The festival - which takes place in a different UK town every year - has already seen performances from top acts from around the world.

On Saturday - the line-up included Anne-Marie, Charli XCX, Lewis Capaldi, Billie Eilish, Miley Cyrus and Stormzy.

Today will see more stars take to the stages including HRVY, Sigrid, Little Mix, The 1975 and Zara Larsson.

Getty Images Little Mix tease part of their brand new single - Steady... Are You Ready?

In their performance, Little Mix teased a part of their brand new single - Steady... Are You Ready?

Check out some pictures of the performances from the weekend below.

Getty Images Anne Marie was one of the first acts to perform on Saturday

Getty Images Khalid filled in for Jess Glynne on the main stage when she was unable to perform due to losing her voice

Getty Images Crowds were still all smiles in spite of the rainy weather!

Aside from the music performances, some of the Radio 1 DJs have been having a little fun.

Greg James hosted the first ever Radio 1 sheep dash - with had competitors representing HRVY, Lewis Capaldi and Little Mix.

But after a tight race it was Rita Ora's sheep - Bleeta Ora - that stole the show and came in first after they consulted the V-A-Baa.

Getty Images Stormzy and Lewis Capaldi rubbed shoulders at the festival which got Lewis quite giddy about the possibility of a future collaboration

Getty Images Rita Ora will be performing today following her sheep Bleeta Ora's came first in Radio 1's inaugural Sheep Dash