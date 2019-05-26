play
Lionesses win in friendly against Denmark

Last updated at 09:57
england-vs-denmarkGetty Images

The Lionesses achieved a "messy" win according to their manager Phil Neville in their friendly match against Denmark.

The England team won 2-0, but their manager said he was "bored" watching the first half of the game.

He said the team were struggling because they had had a busy week and a lack of sleep from a night of camping.

But for England fans there was delight at the team's win ahead of the start of the World Cup in June.

england-team-against-denmarkGetty Images
Jill Scott hugs Beth Mead after scoring their second goal

A goal from Nikita Parris at the very end of the first half perked the team up. Captain Jill Scott then headed home in the second half.

This was their second-to-last friendly before the World Cup. They will face New Zealand next Saturday.

But the real test will come in their first game against Scotland on 9 June as part of the World Cup.

This year the tournament will be taking place in France, and sees teams from all over the world compete.

Women's World Cup 2019: we catch up with the Lionesses' Alex greenwood

