Never in the history of Scottish football has a team won the treble three times until now.

The Scottish treble is a series of three cups that are held across the country.

They are the Scottish League, the Scottish Cup and the Scottish League Cup.

Celtic are now the first team ever to win all three cups, three years running.

Odsonne Edouard was the man of the match, scoring two goals against rivals Hearts.

The final score of 2-1 gave Celtic a decisive victory, securing them the Scottish Cup.

Since their win, Neil Lennon has been offered a permanent position as Celtic manager.

Neil took over after former manager Brendan Rodgers left for Leicester City in February.