Scottish Cup: Could Celtic win the treble treble?

Celtic have dominated the Scottish Premier League for the last three seasons.

Having won the domestic treble in 2017 and 2018, it looks as if they're on track to win this year as well.

Could it be the treble treble?

Today they play against Hearts in the Scottish Cup Final at Hampden Park.

If they win this match, then they will be crowned winners of the treble for the third year running - making it the 'treble treble'.

What is a Scottish treble?

The Scottish treble is a series of three cups that are held across the country.

They are the Scottish League, the Scottish Cup and the Scottish League Cup.

Celtic have won all three of these cups for the past two years, the first Scottish team to achieve this feat.

And they are on track to make it for a third year - something that has never happened before.

The last cup they need is the Scottish Cup - which they are playing for against Hearts today.

Getty Images The two sides will face off at Hampden

What are Celtic's chances?

Celtic have to face Hearts - one of four teams that have beaten Celtic in Scotland since August.

Hearts have won the last three cup finals they fought in.

And the two sides have faced one another three times before in a Scottish Cup Final. The last time was way back in 1956.

So it's safe to say that Hearts will not be letting this match go without a fight.

But they have suffered a few injuries and a slightly disappointing end of season.

