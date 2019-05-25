Rachel Riley and Pasha Kovalev are having a baby

PA

Former Strictly Come Dancing professional Pasha Kovalev and Countdown's maths whizz Rachel Riley are expecting their first child together.

The couple have been together since 2014 after they were partnered in the 2013 series of Strictly Come Dancing.

Rachel made the announcement on social media and said the baby was expected in December.

Current Strictly champion Stacey Dooley was among those celebrating the baby news online, saying "congrats!!!" to Rachel.

But the baby won't be the first Strictly newborn this year after Gemma Atkinson and Gorka Marquez announced in February that they're having a baby too.

Earlier this year Pasha said he was leaving Strictly after eight years on the show.