National Smile Month is here - and dentists and doctors are celebrating!

It's National Smile Month this month!

The annual event takes place between 13 May and 13 June and is the longest and largest running campaign for promoting good oral health.

Thousands of people take part in the celebrations, from dentists and doctors to schools, pharmacies, community groups and colleges.

Singing dentist: Three top tips for healthy teeth

Many people all over the country are sharing positive messages, encouraging others to develop and maintain a healthy mouth.

Many dentists have suggested that there needs to be greater awareness of tooth care to encourage a good routine in children from a young age.

Thousands of children have to get medical treatment for problems like tooth decay, which is one of the top reasons children visit hospital.

People are asking the government to fund special teeth brushing programmes in nurseries and schools to help tackle tooth decay.