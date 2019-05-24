play
Climate change: Should it be taught more in schools?

Last updated at 08:38
There are new calls for the topic of climate change to be taught from a younger age at schools.

Climate change is already taught in schools as part of Geography and Chemistry classes but the Labour Party says if it was in charge it would make it a core subject because it's so important.

The government says the subject is on the curriculum and individual schools have the choice of how in depth they go into it in lessons.

Labour says children need to learn about the social and economic impact of climate change and be prepared for green jobs of the future.

Shadow Education Secretary, Angela Rayner said:

"We need to equip people with the knowledge to understand the enormous changes we face, and skills to work with the new green technologies that we must develop to deal with them."

A Department for Education spokeswoman said: "It is important that pupils are taught about climate change, which is why it is in the national curriculum as part of science and geography in both primary and secondary school.

"The curriculum also includes the knowledge pupils need to help address climate change in the future."

Protests

Thousands of children and adults have been involved in protests recently with more strikes planned for May 24.

The protest group Extinction Rebellion is calling on politicians to do more to help stop global warming.

Last month the Minister of State for Energy and Clean Growth Claire Perry MP said:

"There is no doubt that climate change is the most profound environmental challenge facing the world today - and one where more action is urgently needed."

What do you think?

Do you think climate change should be taught more at school?

Do you have lessons on it already?

Is this topic important for you and if so why? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below.

