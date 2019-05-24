Mental Health: Ten top tips on avoiding comparison

Getty Images

Body image is all about how we view ourselves and how we think others see us.

No two people in the world are the same which make us all unique. However, pressures from social media, friends or even school environments can lead us to compare ourselves to others.

Having a healthy body image is a really big part of looking after our mental health, but what practical steps can we take to keep this in check?

We asked Liz Ritchie, who is a counsellor specialising in self-care and body image for her top tips.

Top tips on being comfortable in your skin

Getty Images Try to spend your time in positive ways, not comparing yourself to others

1. Comparisons are never fair - it doesn't make sense to compare what we think are the worst aspects of ourselves to the best parts of others.

2. There are better ways to spend your time - we each get 86,400 seconds each day, these precious moments are best spent on positive things!

Getty Images Enjoy your passions and interests

3. You're unique - your talents and successes are exclusive to you and shouldn't be compared to anyone else.

4. Comparisons can be never-ending - it's easy to get stuck in an ongoing cycle of comparing yourself to others, but accepting both your strengths and weaknesses can help with this.

Getty Images Limit time spent online looking at things that may not be real

5. Limit time spent on social media. Although social media has its positives, not everything we see can be trusted. Reducing the amount of time you spend on these platforms can prevent us from comparing ourselves to ideals that aren't actually real.

6. Focus on what really matters - activities in the real world are often more fulfilling and leave less time to think about insignificant things.

Getty Images Spend quality time having fun with family and friends

7. Comparison puts focus on the wrong person. You can only control one life: yours. Don't waste precious energy focusing on other people's lives rather than your own.

8. Remember your family and friendships - having amazing friends and family can make us feel valued. Try to be as involved as you can when you spend time with them. Enjoy them!

monkeybusinessimages Have fun and exercise in a way you enjoy

9. Do more of what you enjoy. Doing things simply because you like them can help you realise your own worth.

10. Eat well, rest and exercise - putting a higher value on looking after your body can help improve sense of self-worth.