Queen Victoria: Royal Mail release stamps to celebrate 200th anniversary of her birth
Six special stamps are being released by Royal Mail to celebrate the bicentenary of the birth of Queen Victoria on 24 May 1819.
The stamps all feature Queen Victoria who came the throne in 1837 when she was just 18 years old. Her reign lasted an incredible 63 years and 217 days.
Royal Mail
In fact, until current monarch Queen Elizabeth II broke the record in 2015, Victoria held the longest reign in history for a British monarch.
Royal Mail
Queen Victoria spoke fluent English and German, and studied other languages, too, including French, Italian and Latin. Later in life, she also learnt Hindustani.
Royal Mail
Britain saw huge changes during Victoria's time on the throne. Such was her influence that the period of 150 years around the time of her reign is called the Victorian era.
Royal Mail
Queen Victoria’s husband was Albert of Saxe-Coburg-Gotha – her first cousin. During her marriage to Prince Albert, Victoria had an impressive nine children.
Royal Mail
Queen Victoria lived an eventful, long life and died in 1901, aged 81. There are lots of places and around the globe named after the British Queen, such as Queensland in Australia, Victoria Falls in Zambia and Zimbabwe and the city of Victoria in Canada.