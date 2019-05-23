Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker - behind the scenes pictures released
Let's take a look behind the scenes of Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker. See on set shots and find out about new characters.
Let's take a look behind the scenes of Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker with C3PO and Chewbacca! In these pictures, shot by amazing photographer Annie Leibovitz we get to see the cast of the last ever Star Wars film. This is during an action scene in the Wadi Rum, which is a protected desert wilderness in southern Jordan.
VanityFair/AnnieLeibovitz
The photographs were shot for a feature in Vanity Fair magazine and show the cast on set and reveal new characters for the final film. Daisy Ridley who plays Rey in the film appears on a special cover page of the latest edition.
VanityFair/AnnieLeibovitz
The film's director J.J. Abrams and Stunt Coordinator Eunice Huthart, direct the Knights of Ren; fearsome warriors of Kylo Ren.
VanityFair/AnnieLeibovitz
Here he is! Luke Skywalker looking a bit moody with his trusty friend R2-D2.
VanityFair/AnnieLeibovitz
"What does *this* button do?" Oscar Isaac (left), who plays the Resistance pilot Poe Damero with his co-pilots BB8, Chewbacca and Lando Calrissian played by Billy Dee Williams, who was in one of the original Star Wars films.
VanityFair/AnnieLeibovitz
John Boyega, who plays the ex-stormtrooper Finn and new character Jannah (Naomi Ackie), looking intimidating riding on whatever these strange creatures are.
VanityFair/AnnieLeibovitz
Bad guy Kylo Ren, played by Adam Driver, looks mean and moody in this pic. He is joined by some new evil characters in this film....
VanityFair/AnnieLeibovitz
First Order leaders General Hux (played by Domhnall Gleeson) and new character Allegiant General Pryde, played by Oscar nominee Richard E. Grant on the bridge of Kylo Ren’s destroyer.
VanityFair/AnnieLeibovitz
Another new character was also revealed, played by Keri Russell. She plays the masked scoundrel Zorri Bliss, seen in the Thieves’ Quarter of the snow-dusted world Kijimi.