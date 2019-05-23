Danny DeVito: Could he be the next Wolverine?

Getty Images

Could Danny DeVito became the new Wolverine?

An online petition calling for the funny man to take on the role has collected nearly 23,000 signatures.

The original Wolverine, Hugh Jackman, hung up his claws after Logan in 2017.

The 50-year-old actor called time on playing the character, which he portrayed in the X-Men film series from 2000-2017, after believing it wasn't right to drag it out.

Who is Danny DeVito?

Hollywood icon Danny DeVito has been in blockbuster movies since the 1970s.

He's probably best known for his height - DeVito is only 4 foot 10.

He's this height because he has Fairbank's disease which is a rare genetic disorder that affects bone growth.

You might know DeVito from films like Matilda and Dumbo.

