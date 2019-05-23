play
Astrobees: Meet Nasa's new flying robots being sent into space

Last updated at 12:01
It turns out that astronauts could use a little help with their chores, just like many of us back here on Earth.

That's why Nasa is sending flying robots called astrobees to the International Space Station (ISS).

The busy bees are going to help the astronauts onboard carry out tasks like monitoring equipment and keeping inventory of supplies.

The first astrobee is called Bumble and it's just arrived on the ISS.

Nasa hopes this will free up its astronauts to perform other more important tasks that are critical to missions.

The robots use electric fans to allow them to fly freely through the microgravity environment of the station.

Cameras and sensors help them to "see" and navigate their surroundings.

The other two bees are called Honey and Queen.

