Ed Sheeran: Which artists are on his new collab album?

Last updated at 10:39
Ed-Sheeran's-album-track-listings-with-names-blacked-out.EdSheeran/Instagram

Head's up Ed Sheeran fans!

Everyone's favourite ginger singer-songwriter has dropped the track list for a brand new collaborations EP, but has blanked out the names of the people he has worked with.

What is an EP?

EP stands for "Extended Play" and is a collection of songs by an artist, but is not quite long enough to make an official album.

Who is he collaborating with?

We have already heard his new track "I Don't Care" featuring Justin Bieber, and he has just revealed he is teaming up with Chance the Rapper and PnB Rock for a song called "Cross Me".

But there are 13 more collaborations to reveal ahead of its release in July... Exciting stuff!

Ed-Sheeran.Getty Images
'Hands in the air if you are excited for new Ed Sheeran music!'

He told his Instagram followers that the collaborations album was written and recorded when he was on tour last year.

"I'm a huge fan of all the artists I've collaborated with and it's been a lot of fun to make" he added.

Can you guess any of the mystery names? Why not give it a go in the comments section below!

In the past Ed has recorded with Beyonce, Jess Glynne, Rita Ora, Eminem and Rudimental and there have been rumours he has worked with BTS...

comments
