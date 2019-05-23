Year 6 class surprised with theme park trip instead of exam

St Andrews School The surprise trip was a reward for the students' hard work during Sats tests

Imagine opening the pages of your Sats science test, but when you read one of the questions, it tells your class they are actually going on an amazing school trip to a theme park!

Well that's what happened to the Year 6 class at a school in Horsham, Sussex.

Deputy head teacher Mr Bacon, who planned the surprise trip said: "I felt like I wanted to do something slightly more for them as they had been working so hard and it came to me that we could surprise them."

He sent an email to all the parents to gain permission and swore them to secrecy.

The pretend exam paper told everyone not to make any noise, allowing their classmates time to read the question.

"Once I knew that everyone had read the question, I confirmed it and there were quite a few tears of joy and more disbelief," he said.

Here is the question:

St Andrews School Details of the surprise trip were on the third page of the exam paper

Wow! What a cool surprise!

