Godzilla: Ask actor Millie Bobby Brown ANYTHING!

Last updated at 16:12
Millie Bobby BrownAFP / Getty Images

Listen up movie fans! Newsround wants your questions for the actor Millie Bobby Brown.

She's the star of new film Godzilla: King of the Monsters (12A) - and plays 14-year-old Madison, who is incredibly gifted at science in school.

The new story follows the heroic efforts of the agency Monarch as its members face off against a group of god-sized monsters, including the mighty Godzilla.

So, we want you to send in your questions about ANYTHING for Millie Bobby Brown and her co-star O'Shea Jackson Jr.

Film still from Godzilla: King of the MonstersWarner Bros Pictures

Let us know what you want to ask in the comments below or send your questions to newsroundschools@bbc.co.uk!

Newsround will choose some of the questions to ask Millie and O'Shea when we talk to him about the new film.

