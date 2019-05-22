Women's World Cup 2019: Five things we learn from the trailer

To enjoy the CBBC Newsround website at its best you will need to have JavaScript turned on. WATCH: The official BBC trailer of the Women's World Cup

The official BBC trailer for the Women's World Cup has been released.

It features some of the biggest stars in the world, including England captain Steph Houghton, and England's main striker Nikita Parris.

The Women's World Cup starts on 7 June and it's live on the BBC.

Here are five things you need to know about the trailer.

The Line Up

Not only does this advert manage to feature all 24 qualifying countries but, in the line-up that features at the start, all 264 players are represented in all their colourful glory.

Not an easy feat in just 60 seconds.

RISE

The word 'RISE' bursting into flames has lots of meanings including women's football as a whole rising up to its most popular position ever.

Also, in the lead up to the beginning of the Fifa World Cup, England continue to rise up the world rankings. They're now one of the top three favourites to win.

Finally, it's a huge moment for Scotland who have qualified for the tournament for the first ever time.

Ada Hegerberg

The newly crowned BBC Women's Footballer of the Year has chosen not to represent her country in this World Cup, due to growing frustrations with the way women's football and its players are treated in Norway.

In the advert, her shirt is seen on a hanger - a direct reference and tribute to her as she is the only player to have hung up her own national shirt, as a stand against discrimination.

Tough By Name

Getty Images

The little girl writing, 'Tough by name, Tough by nature' is a nod to Lucy Bronze whose shirt the girl is wearing.

Lucy Bronze's middle name is actually Tough and so is her approach to playing world class football - who wouldn't want to aspire to that?

Marta's Trophies

Getty Images

Last year Brazilian superstar Marta Vieira da Silva, was named the best Women's Player for the sixth time in her professional career.

She holds the record for the only player in history to win the Fifa World Player of the Year five times in a row.

Experts say Marta is the most awarded football player of any gender.

That said, there is one trophy she hasn't won - the World Cup. Can she do it this time?