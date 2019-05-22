play
Doctor Who: New photos show return of a famous villain

Last updated at 11:21
New photos have been released from the new series of Doctor Who and it looks like a familiar villain is back!

In one photo, the Thirteenth Doctor - played by Jodie Whittaker - is seen facing the captain of the rhino-headed intergalactic police, the Judoon.

It's been more than 12 years since they terrorised the Tenth Doctor - played by David Tennant - and Martha Jones on the moon.

So far we've been told the Judoon will stop at nothing to fulfil their mission!

And they will be storming the streets of present-day Gloucester.

We'll have to wait to find out what the deadly mission is, and why they've turned up in Gloucester.

There's currently no airdate for the twelfth series, but it's expected to return to our screens in early 2020.

    This is becoming very intresting hhm :]

