European Election: Dogs (and cats!) at polling stations

TWITTER/THERESHERIDES
Flossie the dog waits patiently outside the, er, 'pooping station'!
As voting begins for the European Parliamentary elections it's time for our four-legged friends to strike a pose at polling stations across the UK.
Whilst adults are inside placing their votes their dogs (and cats!) are waiting patiently outside.
So let's take a look at these fab and furry pets taking a 'paws' at UK polling stations.
Twitter/mrskipperthebear
Mr Skipper knows the way to the polling station, hoomans!
TWITTER/MIKE_FROM_SAN_D
Echo is having a moment in the sun as voting continues all over the UK
Simonparker93
Here's what happens when you don't have a dog to take to a polling station!
TWITTER/CREWMARTIN
This beautiful pair are pulling some brilliant faces whilst the serious business goes on inside
TWITTER/MISSLOCKER
Wow! Stanley has really pulled out the stops with his election outfit today!
Twitter/mypurpleplate
This cheeky cat wants in on the #dogsatpollingstations fun!
TWITTER/RUSSELGOWERS
Ted the boxer cross is helping his owner to vote today
TWITTER/LFOX1961
Four paws are better than two and 16 are even better at this vote spot!
TWITTER/BABYFISH72
Nice hair Lily! This dog is seriously working the pooch polling station look.
