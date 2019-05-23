play
European Election: Dogs (and cats!) at polling stations

Last updated at 07:57
Dog at polling stationTWITTER/THERESHERIDES
Flossie the dog waits patiently outside the, er, 'pooping station'!

As voting begins for the European Parliamentary elections it's time for our four-legged friends to strike a pose at polling stations across the UK.

Whilst adults are inside placing their votes their dogs (and cats!) are waiting patiently outside.

So let's take a look at these fab and furry pets taking a 'paws' at UK polling stations.

Dog at polling stationTwitter/mrskipperthebear
Mr Skipper knows the way to the polling station, hoomans!
Dog at polling stationTWITTER/MIKE_FROM_SAN_D
Echo is having a moment in the sun as voting continues all over the UK
Human at polling stationSimonparker93
Here's what happens when you don't have a dog to take to a polling station!
Two dogs at polling stationTWITTER/CREWMARTIN
This beautiful pair are pulling some brilliant faces whilst the serious business goes on inside
Dog at polling stationTWITTER/MISSLOCKER
Wow! Stanley has really pulled out the stops with his election outfit today!
Cat at polling stationTwitter/mypurpleplate
This cheeky cat wants in on the #dogsatpollingstations fun!
Dog at polling stationTWITTER/RUSSELGOWERS
Ted the boxer cross is helping his owner to vote today
Dogs at polling stationTWITTER/LFOX1961
Four paws are better than two and 16 are even better at this vote spot!
Dog at polling stationTWITTER/BABYFISH72
Nice hair Lily! This dog is seriously working the pooch polling station look.

