European Election: Dogs (and cats!) at polling stations

TWITTER/THERESHERIDES Flossie the dog waits patiently outside the, er, 'pooping station'!

As voting begins for the European Parliamentary elections it's time for our four-legged friends to strike a pose at polling stations across the UK.

Whilst adults are inside placing their votes their dogs (and cats!) are waiting patiently outside.

So let's take a look at these fab and furry pets taking a 'paws' at UK polling stations.

Twitter/mrskipperthebear Mr Skipper knows the way to the polling station, hoomans!

TWITTER/MIKE_FROM_SAN_D Echo is having a moment in the sun as voting continues all over the UK

Simonparker93 Here's what happens when you don't have a dog to take to a polling station!

TWITTER/CREWMARTIN This beautiful pair are pulling some brilliant faces whilst the serious business goes on inside

TWITTER/MISSLOCKER Wow! Stanley has really pulled out the stops with his election outfit today!

Twitter/mypurpleplate This cheeky cat wants in on the #dogsatpollingstations fun!

TWITTER/RUSSELGOWERS Ted the boxer cross is helping his owner to vote today

TWITTER/LFOX1961 Four paws are better than two and 16 are even better at this vote spot!