Blackpink and Ariana Grande honour Manchester Attack victims

Getty Images Two years after the attack the singers pay tribute during their performance at the MEN to those who lost their lives

People are paying tribute to those who lost their lives in the Manchester Arena bomb attack which happened on 22 May 2017.

Singer Ariana Grande, whose concert in the MEN was targeted by the bomber, has tweeted a picture of a bee - a symbol of Manchester.

K-pop stars, Blackpink, who were performing at the arena last night also paid tribute with a heartfelt message.

In Manchester, there will be services celebrating the lives of the victims, and the hashtags #OneLoveManchester and #manchesterremembers have been trending on social media.

Getty Images

What happened?

On 22 May, 2017 - 22 people were killed in a bomb attack at the Manchester Arena.

The victims were attending a concert where Ariana Grande was performing.

Around the world, people paid tribute to those who lost their lives.

After the attack, Ariana Grande returned to Manchester in June to put on a special concert to celebrate those who lost their lives - it was called One Love Manchester.

Stars such as Miley Cyrus, Little Mix and Coldplay also took part in the concert - as well as a special choir made up of students from a local Manchester school.

To enjoy the CBBC Newsround website at its best you will need to have JavaScript turned on. One Love Manchester: Ariana Grande returned for a benefit concert in June 2017

How are people remembering the attack?

Two years after the attack, many people are commemorating the day by sharing messages on social media, including singer Ariana Grande.

Blackpink, who performed at the Manchester Arena last night where the attack took place, shared a message on the screens behind them.

It's a privilege to be performing here in Manchester, especially at this time. We send our love and prayers to the friends and families who fought through the hard times. Blackpink, MEN Arena

Members Jisoo, Jennie, Rosé and Lisa also changed some of their dance moves and lyrics which could be seen as upsetting out of respect to the audience.

Their song 'Stay' was dedicated to the families involved.

In Manchester, a private event will be taking place at St Ann's Church for the families of the victims and the emergency services who helped during the attack.

Nearby city, Liverpool, has announced that buildings will be lit up, including the town hall and central library in the colour orange for 24 hours to honour the victims.

What to do if you're upset by the news?

If you're upset by the news - remember to speak to an adult you trust and let them know how you are feeling.

Check out our guide on what you can do.