Ada Hegeberg is the BBC Women's Footballer of the Year 2019

The results are in and the votes have been counted, and the winner of the BBC Women's Footballer of the Year is...

Norway and Lyon striker Ada Hegerberg!

The award, voted for by fans across the world, comes four days after she scored a hat-trick in the Champions League final.

"It's a rollercoaster of feelings. It's amazing," said the 23-year-old after being told she had won for the second time.

"Football is my biggest passion in life and I've worked really hard to get here" she added.

It's been another amazing year for Ada - she was also named the first recipient of the women's Ballon d'or in December last year.

Getty Images Ada scored a hat-trick in the Champions League final on Saturday

Denmark and Wolfsburg striker Pernille Harder finished second in the public vote, with Australia and Chicago Red Stars forward Sam Kerr coming third.

The other nominees on the five-player shortlist for the award were Japan and Lyon defensive midfielder Saki Kumagai and Portland Thorns' USA midfielder Lindsey Horan.

Sadly, we won't see Ada playing in the Women's World Cup this year.

This is because she has refused to play for the Norway national side.

She has taken a stand against what she describes as a lack of respect for female players in Norway.