Nikita Parris: Five other England stars playing abroad

Striker Nikita Parris has joined the ever-growing list of England football stars to leave the shores of the UK to play abroad.

Many of England's World Cup squad are heading overseas, they say to improve their game, as there are opportunities at the top level in other European countries and the United States.

Here are five others who have made the move:

Women's Champions League winners Lyon had the help of former Manchester City right-back Lucy Bronze this season.

Lucy moved over there in 2017 and has since helped her team to two French league titles and the French League Cup.

Another former Manchester City star Toni Duggan moved to one of the biggest clubs in the world, Barcelona, in 2017.

She is currently the only England player in the Spanish giants' senior squad lists and was part of the England team that finished third in the 2015 World Cup in Canada, their best performance.

The Lionesses goalkeeper Mary Earps joined German side Wolfsburg in 2018 having made her first senior England appearance a year earlier.

She had previously played for Birmingham, Bristol and Reading.

Across the pond - the Atlantic Ocean that is - Rachel Daly plays as a defender for Houston Dash in Texas.

Having scored 10 goals, she was voted team MVP (that's the 'Most Valuable Player') during the 2018 season- a huge accolade in all American sports teams.

England's Euro 2017 superstar striker Jodie Taylor also plays in the United States for Reign FC, which is in Tacoma, Washington.

She became the first Englishwoman score a hat-trick at a major tournament and won the Golden Shoe award as top goal scorer.

Currently, the only player in the England senior men's team playing club football abroad is Jadon Sancho.

The 19-year-old plays in the German Bundesliga for Borussia Dortmund, who finished second in the league this season.