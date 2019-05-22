Rihanna: What should she do now she lives in London?

Getty Images

It looks like Rihanna has jumped across the big pond from the US to the UK!

Earlier this month she posted a picture of herself on Instagram with a British supermarket bag for life in the background.

In an interview with American newspaper, the New York Times, Rihanna talks about hanging out in London on a bank holiday!

The article states that "Rihanna moved to London earlier this year, where she is closer to the team working on Fenty, which is designed in Paris and manufactured in Italy."

We're no detectives, but we think this might mean Rihanna has been in the UK for a while - a bag for life is no small commitment.

Instagram / Rihanna People first became suspicious when they saw a Sainsbury's bag in a post on Rihanna's Instagram story

Fenty is Rihanna's make up brand which she launched in 2017.

Earlier this month, she announced that she was expanding into fashion under the Fenty name.

It's not known how long she has been living in London for, but she has said she really enjoys going to the 'grocery store'.

What else do you think Rihanna should do now she's moved to London?

