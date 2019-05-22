Would you like to study grime or hip hop music at school?

Getty Images Would you prefer to study Mozart or Stormzy?

Would you want to learn music if you knew you could study artists like Stormzy, Avicii and Cardi B?

Charity Youth Music, is saying that students would be more likely to get involved in music if they could study more modern music genres, including grime, electronic and hip hop.

They studied 1,000 secondary school students aged 11-15 to see how interested they were in coming to music lessons where they could study their favourite artists.

The study with Birmingham City University took place over four years, and they found that 95% of students studying music stayed in the experimental programme.

Not only did they enjoy the music lessons, the students went on to show improvement in subjects like maths and English!

The head of the charity - Matt Griffiths - said that the current music curriculum "doesn't reflect their existing musical lives and passions."

He also said that music helps young people with mental health problems and people who feel alone.

They now want the curriculum to be changed to include more modern music.

The Department for Education say that they are "working with music groups and practitioners to refresh the national plan for music education..."

