US Tornadoes: Extreme weather could affect millions

Last updated at 06:28
Tomasz Schafernaker explains why there are lots of tornadoes in the Midwest of America.

More than a dozen tornadoes have touched down in the American state Oklahoma, threatening the homes of six million people.

Twisters, hail and flash flooding have caused damage to houses and other buildings across a 400-mile area.

More than twelve sightings of tornadoes were reported in Oklahoma, Kansas, Texas and Missouri, the extremely bad weather meant that some schools had to cancelled lessons, especially in areas where the wind was over 80mph.

Some flights were cancelled at Will Rogers World Airport in Oklahoma City.

A statement from governor Kevin Stitt said: "Individuals and families should review their preparedness plans, refill emergency kits, and clean out their safe refuge areas, including safe rooms, basements, or the lowest level interior room of their homes."

However, the weather has not been as bad as predicted and there have been no injuries reported so far.

