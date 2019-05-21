Chelsea Flower Show wackiest displays

Karwai Tang

Spring is here, the sun is shining and the Chelsea Flower Show is back for another year!

The show, which takes place from 21 to 25 May, is one of the world's most famous flora-filled occasions.

More than 165,000 people visit each year, including the Queen.

This year's Chelsea Flower Show showcases the Duchess of Cambridge's very own Back to Nature garden, which has its own tree house and a rope swing!

Catherine worked with landscape architects Andree Davies and Adam White to create the garden, and she hopes it will show how nature can have a positive impact on people's mental and physical well-being.

Some of the Chelsea's most unusual displays over the years.

The Chelsea Flower Show 2018 featured a pair of grand stallions made from driftwood. These were created by sculptor James Doran-Webb.

A giraffe made from AstroTurf was one of the big attractions at the 2017 show. The towering creation, along with a number of other animal friends, won the RHS Four Star Trade Stand Award.

This installation from the 2016 show included a whopping 300,000 hard-knitted poppies.

The spectacular creation was put together by designer Philip Johnson who joined forces with the 5000 Poppies Project to create the tribute.

The project's creators, Lyn Berry and Margaret Knight, initially wanted to make 120 poppies to honour their fathers who fought in World War Two, but with the help of 50,000 contributors, they ended up with quite a few more!

The elaborate Nong Nooch Tropical Botanical Garden display, which won awards at the show for six years in a row, was exhibited at the Chelsea Flower Show in 2015.

It was created by Khun Pisit and Khun Nongnooch Tansajja, who officially opened the garden in Thailand back in 1980.

The Trailfinders Australian Garden, designed by Philip Johnson, won the top prize at the flower show in 2013.

This relaxing oasis included a huge structure representing Australia's national flower, the waratah.

This garden from the 2012 show celebrates the classic Mini Cooper, which came complete with its own driver!

The creation from Birmingham Council won them a gold award.

The Westland Magical Garden, created by designer Diarmund Gavin in 2012, brought a lot of fun to the show courtesy of its winding slide.

The structure was 24 metres tall and included over 3,000 plants.

Diarmund Gavin was also the creator of the Irish Sky Garden, which was showcased and won a gold award at the Chelsea Flower Show in 2011.

It cost Diarmund £300,000 to £400,000 to make!

This giant Welsh rugby player, which was presented by Cardiff Council and won a silver award, was displayed at the 2008 Chelsea Flower Show.