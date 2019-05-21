What is a state visit?

Getty Images In 2015, President Xi Jinping of China had a state visit, including a visit to Buckingham Palace

A state visit is a formal visit to the UK by an important foreign leader - including monarchs, presidents or prime ministers. It is normally at the invitation of the Queen, who acts on advice from the government and who is the UK's head of state.

They are grand occasions, which aim to strengthen relationships between countries.

The Queen acts as the official host during the trip and she usually welcomes one or two heads of state a year. She has hosted over 100 state visits since becoming monarch in 1952.

Guests usually stay at Buckingham Palace or Windsor Castle, and there is usually a special state banquet in honour of the visitor.

A visit to - and speeches at - the Houses of Parliament can also form part of the schedule.

Reuters US President Donald Trump is making a state visit to the UK in June 2019

Mr Trump previously met the Queen at Windsor Castle when he came to the UK in July 2018 on a working visit.

