Bold baboons in backstroke break-in

Two bold baboons surprised a homeowner in South Africa this week.

The cheeky pair had a brilliant time splashing around in a private swimming pool.

They practiced diving, take sips of water and lounging by the poolside.

The baboons are native to this part of South Africa and can often be seen sneaking into pools to cool off.

Pictures from Garth Bradley/ Caters News