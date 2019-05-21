Radio 1's Big Weekend 2019: Little Mix, Stormzy, Lewis Capaldi and Billie Eilish performing in Middlesbrough

Getty Images

This weekend some of the world's biggest superstars will be landing in Stewart Park, Middlesbrough for Radio 1's Big Weekend.

The likes of Little Mix, Stormzy, Lewis Capaldi and The 1975 will all be performing at the festival, which takes place from 24 to 26 May.

If you haven't got tickets you can catch it by streaming online, switching on the radio or tv or by using the BBC Sounds app.

We've put together five things you need to know about Big Weekend 2019:

1. Stormzy Returns

The King of Grime will be returning to Big Weekend on Saturday, two years on from his set at the Big Weekend in Hull.

He's already been announced as a Glastonbury 2019 headliner and he's topped the charts with Vossi Bop, so a lot of people will be looking out for this set.

2. Pop Royalty

Pop Queen Miley Cyrus, was announced for Big Weekend back in February.

She'll be bringing smash-hit single Nothing Breaks Like a Heart and classics like Wrecking Ball and We Can't Stop to Middlesbrough's Main Stage.

And she'll be joined by Little Mix, Ellie Goulding, Rita Ora, Zara Larsson and Jess Glynne - a who's who of pop royalty!

3. Hot Hip Hop

Stormzy isn't the only massive hip-hop name at Big Weekend. Grammy winner Future will be taking his Mask Off for a set on Saturday.

And then there's Fredo, the drill star who's risen up the ranks and conquered the charts. Plus newcomer Slowthai is one of several future superstars playing the BBC Music Introducing Stage.

4. All the Feels

Apart from dancing, chances are the crowds will be having a good cry to some of pop's most beautiful ballads.

Chart-toppers Lewis Capaldi and James Arthur are both performing, and those guys know how to bring out the feels. Plus, Jess Glynne's self-acceptance anthem Thursday is sure to make an appearance.

5. The Future of Pop

This year's line-up also includes some of pop's future superstars.

Mabel and Khalid already have several Top 10 hits to their name, HRVY ruled at last year's Radio 1 Teen Awards, and the incredibly talented Billie Eilish will be making her Big Weekend debut on the Main Stage.