To enjoy the CBBC Newsround website at its best you will need to have JavaScript turned on. Hayley finds out what life is like on the border wall

Newsround has been to the US-Mexico border to find out more about US President Donald Trump's proposed border wall.

You can watch the series of special reports below.

You can also watch all of the reports on the BBC iPlayer here.

To enjoy the CBBC Newsround website at its best you will need to have JavaScript turned on. WATCH: Border Patrol Officer David tells Newsround why he thinks Trump’s wall works

To enjoy the CBBC Newsround website at its best you will need to have JavaScript turned on. WATCH: Seven-year-old Natalia tells Newsround how she walked to the US from Guatemala