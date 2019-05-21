Mini Monet millionaire heads to Venice

A teenage artist who shot to fame as a young boy when galleries of his work sold out in minutes has made his first trip abroad to follow in the footsteps of his idols.

Kieron Williamson, from Norfolk, was nicknamed the "mini Monet" after the famous French painter, for the beautiful landscapes he made from the age of six. Now the 16-year-old has been to Venice for his latest work - the Italian city that inspired many of his heroes.

"I love painting because it transports you to a different place," said the teenager, who has earned £3m from his artwork.

