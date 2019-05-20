Steve Clarke named as the new Scotland manager

SNS Group Rob Casey

Steve Clarke has been appointed as the new manager of the Scotland national team.

The appointment has been made after Alex McLeish was sacked from the job last month.

Clarke has signed a three-year contract which will take him through until the end of the World Cup 2022 qualifiers.

The announcement comes two days after he led Kilmarnock to third in the Scottish Premiership, which was their best finish since 1966, securing European football for the first time since 2001.

Clarke takes over a Scotland side which has suffered a difficult start to Euro 2020 qualifying, having lost 3-0 to Kazakhstan before defeating San Marino 2-0. However, a play-off place for the tournament has already been secured, after McLeish guided Scotland to the top of their Nations league group last year.

SNS Steve Clarke guided Kilmarnock to a record points tally

The first matches in charge for the new manager will be against Cyprus and Belgium next month.

"I appreciate the Scotland supporters have waited a long time for the national team to qualify for a major tournament. Now we have a Women's World Cup to look forward to in France this summer and it's my motivation to emulate the success of Shelley Kerr and her squad by leading us to EURO 2020." Said Clarke.