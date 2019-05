Picture this - a sunny day in Paris, France and you go for a wander...

Next thing you know you're half way up the Eiffel Tower! How does that even happen?

Well one man made it his mission after he climbed over the tower's fencing at its second level and climbed to the third level of the 324 metre tower.

The tower was evacuated and thankfully he was rescued and brought back safely.

So remember, if you go to Paris, the Eiffel Tower is NOT a ladder!