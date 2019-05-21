Man City parade: Thousands gather to see winners

Thousands of people gathered to cheer on Man City at their winners' parade. The team took an open top tour through Manchester to celebrate winning the domestic treble this season.
Manchester city won the famous domestic treble becoming the first male club to have ever won all three trophies available in England in the same season. They took home The FA Cup, The League Cup and The Premier League title.
Thousands of people gathered in Manchester city centre to cheer on the citizens at their winners' parade.
They are now the top dogs after a decade of success in English football.
But will their winning streak continue? Well we don't know, especially after their captain Vincent Kompany announced that he was leaving the team.
Kompany has signed a three year deal to be a player/manager at his boyhood club Anderlecht FC in Belgium - this fan wanted to wave him goodbye.
Kompany's final goal for the club was a long distance shot which effectively sealed the Premier League title for the Blues. But Sergio Aguero said he told him not to shoot, shouting, "Don't shoot! No, Vinny, no!"
Manchester City's women's team also had an epic season, taking home the FA Cup and the Continental Cup - they paraded their silverware on their own bus.
Sergio Aguero clearly loves that Premier League trophy!
Raheem Sterling had fun with some colourful smoke... which was blue of course!
The bus parade ended at Manchester Cathedral where there was a stage and more celebrations!