WWE Money in the Bank: Becky Lynch loses one of her belts

Becky Two-Belts is now Becky one-belt after a crazy Money in the Bank saw the Smackdown Women's title change hands, not once, but twice!

It was all going so well for Becky Lynch as she defeated Lacey Evans to retain the Raw Women's Championship.

However, Lynch then lost the Smackdown Women's Championship to Charlotte Flair when Lacey Evans decided to get involved in that fight too.

But there was more drama, as Bayley, who had won the Money in the Bank briefcase earlier in the show, cashed in on Flair to win the title.

Keeping up so far?

So how did this all happen?

Last month Becky Lynch made history, beating Ronda Rousey and Charlotte Flair to become the RAW and SmackDown Women's Champion in the first ever all-women's main event at WrestleMania 35.

After a long feud, 'The Man' decided to put both of her titles on the line at Money in the Bank, facing rivals Lacey Evans and Charlotte Flair at the event in Connecticut, Canada.

The Money in The Bank event also sees superstars from RAW and SmackDown compete in the annual Men's and Women's Money in the Bank Ladder Matches, where wrestlers battle to become the first up the ladder to grab the briefcase.

The winner is then guaranteed a title shot at any time, any place.

WWE Bayley won the Miss Money in the Bank

In the third ever Miss Money in the Bank contest, Bayley defeated Natalya, Naomi, Nikki Cross, Dana Brooke, Carmella, Mandy Rose and Ember Moon to secure the briefcase.

Fans speculated and waited in anticipation to see whether Bayley would cash in the briefcase that very night...

But before finding out the answer to that question, there was the small matter of the Women's Championship contests.

Becky Lynch successfully defended the RAW Women's Championship after making Lacey Evans tap out to the Dis-Arm-Her submission move. However, the three-time women's champion then had to put the SmackDown Women's Championship on the line against Charlotte Flair straight away.

Lacey Evans interfered in that fight and took out the Irish megastar with a devastating Women's Right, before Flair defeated Lynch with a big boot to win the title.

After the match, Charlotte Flair and Lacey Evans continued to attack Becky Lynch, but were stopped as Bayley decided she would cash in her Money in the Bank briefcase.

Defeating Flair, Bayley became the new SmackDown Women's Champion.

