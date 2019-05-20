play
Ariana Grande visits Nasa: Is she planning a music tour in space?

Ariana at Nasa's Johnson Space Center Houston, US.Ariana Grande / Instagram
Is Ariana concealing her plans for a secret music mission to space?

Ariana Grande is one of the biggest stars on the planet right now.

But is she trying to take it one step further by taking her music to a new intergalactic audience?

Ariana took a trip to Nasa's Johnson Space Center in Houston, US on Friday and was given a peek into life in space.

The Thank U, Next singer tried on an orange spacesuit, floated in a gravity simulator and whizzed about in a Moon-roving vehicle.

Ariana Grande floats in zero gravity at Nasa's Johnson Space Center in Houston, USAriana Grande
Ariana in zero gravity - let's hope she didn't think it was a Bad Idea by the time she finished spinning!

She even spoke to astronauts on the International Space Station.

It sounds like the experience was truly out of this world for Ari.

"Thank you for the coolest day of my life @nasa," she said on Instagram.

"My mind is still processing and devouring every second of what just happened but I can't wait to share more. What a special day and experience."

Ariana Grande signs Nasa capsuleAriana Grande /Instagram
Ariana signed a space capsule with lyrics from her song NASA -"It's like I'm the Universe & you be NASA"

The 7 Rings singer popped into Nasa's Space Center while she was passing through Texas on her Sweetener tour.

She performed for more than 15,000 fans at San Antonio's AT&T Center Friday.

So it sounds like life on planet Earth is enough for Ariana - for now at least!

