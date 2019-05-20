play
Chelsea Flower Show: Kate shows garden to children

Last updated at 06:27
kate-plays-with-prince-louis.Matt Porteous/Kensington Palace via Getty Images

The Duchess of Cambridge has been showing her Chelsea Flower Show garden to her children!

Read on to see the adorable pictures of Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis dangling their feet over a stream and playing on a swing.

The children have played a part in bringing the garden together, having spent the last few months helping their mum to gather leaves, moss and twigs, which now form a part of the green space.

The idea is that it celebrates the great outdoors and highlights how important spending time in nature can be for both mental and physical wellbeing.

The space - which features a tree house, a waterfall, a den and a campfire, as well as features to play around like tree stumps and stepping stones - was created with the help of special gardening experts.

The duchess told the BBC: "I really feel that nature and being interactive outdoors has huge benefits on our physical and mental well-being, particularly for young children.

"I really hope that this woodland that we have created really inspires families, kids and communities to get outside, enjoy nature and the outdoors, and spend quality time together."

The Chelsea Flower Show opens on Tuesday this week.

prince-william-and-kate-play-in-the-garden-with-their-children.Matt Porteous/Kensington Palace via Getty Images
Charlotte-playing-on-a-swing.Matt Porteous/Kensington Palace via Getty Images
prince-louis-running-with-a-stick.Matt Porteous/Kensington Palace via Getty Images
prince-george-and-princess-charlotte-dangling-their-feet-over-a-stream.Matt Porteous/Kensington Palace via Getty Images
prince-louis-plays-on-a-swing.Matt Porteous/Kensington Palace via Getty Images

  • Comment number 1. Posted by BlueElite99

    07:37
    I love the royal family. These 5 are so sweet and the pics are amazing

    BE99
    🌀

