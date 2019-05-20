play
Watch Newsround

Avengers star Scarlett Johansson announces engagement

Last updated at 08:13
comments
View Comments
Scarlett-Johansson-and-Colin-Jost.Getty Images

Black Widow is engaged!

Yes - the movie star who is best known for playing the superhero fighter Natasha Romanova, or Black Widow to you and me, has announced her engagement to boyfriend Colin Jost.

It is thought that the two met on the set of Saturday Night Live, a US comedy sketch show, two years ago.

They first went public with their romance last year at the Avengers: Infinity War premiere.

Now it seems they are planning on getting married, it looks like these two truly are Endgame!

To enjoy the CBBC Newsround website at its best you will need to have JavaScript turned on.
WATCH: Stars of Marvel's Avengers: Endgame answer your questions

More like this

Avengers-Endgame-poster
play
1:57

Stars of Marvel's Avengers: Endgame answer your questions

The-female-Avengers-all-having-lunch-together

Avengers Endgame: Zoe Saldana posts photo of group lunch

Avengers poster

Avengers: Endgame breaks a HUGE record

Your Comments

Join the conversation

0 comments

Top Stories

US-Mexico border barrier

Why does Donald Trump want to build a wall?

comments
11
kate-plays-with-prince-louis.

George, Charlotte and Louis visit mum's garden at show

comments
1
Ariana at Nasa's Johnson Space Center Houston, US.

Is Ariana Grande planning a trip to space?

comments
Newsround Home