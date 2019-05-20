Avengers star Scarlett Johansson announces engagement

Getty Images

Black Widow is engaged!

Yes - the movie star who is best known for playing the superhero fighter Natasha Romanova, or Black Widow to you and me, has announced her engagement to boyfriend Colin Jost.

It is thought that the two met on the set of Saturday Night Live, a US comedy sketch show, two years ago.

They first went public with their romance last year at the Avengers: Infinity War premiere.

Now it seems they are planning on getting married, it looks like these two truly are Endgame!