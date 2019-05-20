Billy Monger: Billy Whizz and other game-changing sports stars

Getty Images

On the racetrack, he's known as 'Billy Whizz' and he lived up to his nickname once again this weekend.

20-year-old Billy Monger won the Pau Grand Prix on Sunday, two years after having both his legs amputated after a crash.

Billy, was seriously injured during a Formula 4 race at Donington Park in April 2017, but hopes to compete in Formula One in the future.

He drives a specially adapted car in the Euroformula Open races for the British Formula 3 Championship, having returned to racing less than a year after the accident.

Billy and his family had successfully appealed to the sport's international governing body, the FIA, to change its rules restricting disabled drivers.

Here are some other game-changing sports stars, who have had to overcome huge barriers to succeed.

Chris Mears

At the age of 16, diver Chris Mears contracted a virus and was given just a 5% chance of survival when his spleen burst.

But by the age of 23, he was an Olympic champion, winning the 3m springboard gold with synchro partner Jack Laugher.

His dad, who was in the crowd at Rio 2016, said he "came back and dedicated the rest of his youth to the sport.

"To see it pay off in the one that really matters is just a dream come true", he added.

Bethany Hamilton

At 13 years old, Bethany Hamilton was one of the world's most promising surfers.

However, the teenager's life changed when she lost her arm in a shark attack.

This did not stop her and she was back on her surfboard just four weeks later.

Bethany went on to become a champion surfer and also wrote a book about her life and experiences.

There was even a Hollywood film made about her story.

Toni Harris

Toni Harris 22-year-old American football player was told she wasn't strong enough, fast enough, or big enough to play professionally.

As well as facing discrimination, she also had to overcome ovarian cancer at the age of 18.

But four years later, Toni has signed for a top football University in the States, with the aim of becoming the NFL's first ever female player.

She lives by the motto: "Be so good they can't ignore you."

Bailey Matthews

In 2015, Bailey Matthews from Yorkshire completed his first ever triathlon - at the age of eight.

What made this even more amazing is that Bailey has cerebral palsy, a condition that affects movement and co-ordination.

He completed the event for 8-10 year olds, swimming 100 metres, riding a bike for 4 kilometres and running for 1.3 kilometres.

Despite stumbling twice on his way to the finish line, Bailey picked himself up and ran the final 20 metres of the course without his walking frame.

He was given the Helen Rollason Award at BBC Sports Personality of the Year, which is presented for "outstanding achievement in the face of adversity".

The Refugee Olympic team

A team of refugee athletes were invited to compete at the Rio Olympics in 2016.

It was set up by the International Olympic Committee, the group that runs the Olympic Games, in recognition of the worldwide refugee crisis.

The 10 athletes in the team all had to leave their home countries to escape poverty and war.

They included swimmer Yusra Mardini who had to flee her home country of Syria aged just 16 with her sister Sarah.

When they were crossing the sea, the small boat they were in broke down.

Yusra and her sister had to get into the water to help keep the boat afloat for over three hours until the boat was fixed.