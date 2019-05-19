Getty Images

Manchester City captain Vincent Kompany has announced that he's leaving the club.

He's going to be taking over at his former club, Belgian side Anderlecht, as a player-manager.

Kompany has been at Manchester City for 11 years - winning four Premier League titles, two FA Cups and four League Cups along the way.

His departure comes a day after he helped City beat Watford 6-0 in the FA Cup final.

Here are five reasons why he'll be fondly remembered by City fans forever.

He's the last pillar of a previous era

Kompany signed for City in 2008

Kompany was brought in by Manchester City before they were taken over by Sheikh Mansour's billions.

He's the only player left from that generation, having joined from German side Hamburg for just £6 million in August 2008.

A lot has changed since Kompany's arrival.

When he signed, Mark Hughes was still the manager of City and they'd just finished 9th in the league.

Within five years, Kompany, and a wealth of other talent, had taken City from mid-table specialists to Premier League champions.

He captained them to their first ever Premier League title

Kompany scored the winner against Manchester United in 2012, helping City win their first Premier League title

Kompany was instrumental in helping City to their first trophy in 35 years - the 2011 FA Cup.

He also helped the club to qualify for their first ever Champions League that season and was named the Premier League Player of the Season.

The following season, he went one better, captaining them to a first Premier League title.

That season went down to the wire, with a last minute Sergio Aguero goal against Queens Park Rangers handing City the title ahead of arch rivals Manchester United.

He hasn't let personal adversity stop him

Kompany has been injured a lot in his career

Kompany hasn't had much luck with injuries in his career.

He's had hamstring problems, knee issues and calf strains during his 11 years at City.

Despite being written off by fans and pundits alike, Kompany has always come back from his injuries to help City in crucial matches.

This season, the 33-year-old has regularly kept the likes of John Stones and Nicolás Otamendi on the bench despite questions over his fitness.

He has been trying to make a difference in the community

Kompany has been working with Greater Manchester mayor Andy Burnham to tackle homelessness in the city

Kompany has been working with Greater Manchester's mayor, Andy Burnham, to help tackle the major homelessness and rough sleeping problem in the city.

Andy Burnham has announced an ambition to end rough sleeping by 2020.

By autumn 2019, Kompany is expecting to have raised over £1 million and all the proceeds from his upcoming testimonial will go towards the cause.

He's also worked with SOS Children's Villages, creating a village for more than 100 orphans in Kinshasa, the Democratic Republic of Congo's capital.

He has scored goals in crucial moments

Kompany scored a crucial goal against Leicester this season

"Where do you want your statue, Vincent Kompany?" shouted Gary Neville from the Sky commentary box.

Kompany had just scored from 30 yards, giving City a crucial victory in the race against Liverpool for this year's title.

City won the game against Leicester by one goal and without Kompany's strike they might have missed out on the title by a point.

It's not the first time he's scored when it matters.

In 2012, with Manchester United and City fighting it out for the title, Kompany headed in a crucial winner in the derby between the two sides.