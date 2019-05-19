Women's Champions League final: The remarkable story of Lyon Feminines

Getty Images

Ballon d'Or winner Ada Hegerberg's first half hat-trick against Barcelona helped Lyon win the Champions League title.

The game finished 4-1 to the French champions and it's the fourth season in a row they've won the competition.

Three British players - England's Lucy Bronze and Wales' Jess Fishlock for Lyon and England's Toni Duggan for Barcelona - featured in the final.

Here's everything you need to know about Lyon and their remarkable story.

They've gone unbeaten this season

Getty Images

This season, Lyon have played 36 games. They've won 33 of them and drawn the other three.

The last time they lost a match was a 1-0 defeat to Paris Saint Germain in the 2018 Coupe de France final.

They're showing no signs of slowing down

Getty Images

Lyon have won the French top division for 13 seasons in a row.

They've also won the Champions League the last four seasons.

In the last 10 years alone, they've won a total of 23 major trophies.

In Barcelona, they faced a side who had only conceded 15 goals in 30 league games. It didn't stop them putting four past the Spanish runners up.

They have the best player in the world

Getty Images

Ada Hegerberg is considered the best player in the world at the moment and is the reigning Ballon d'Or holder.

Her first half hat-trick took the game away from Barcelona.

And, in doing so, the 23-year-old made history as the first player to net a hat-trick in a Women's Champions League final since the competition's rebranding in 2010.

She's scored 31 goals in 26 games this season, and has a remarkable tally of 193 goals in 165 games for Lyon.

But Ada's not going to be at this summer's World Cup

Getty Images

Despite being the best player in the world, Hegerberg hasn't played for her country Norway since 2017.

And, she hasn't been included in their squad for this summer's World Cup in France.

She is in fact refusing to play for them because she has said that there is a lack of respect for female players in Norway.

Lyon has one of England's most important players

Getty Images

England right back Lucy Bronze has played for Lyon since 2017.

In 2018, she was voted for by fans across the world as the BBC's Women's Footballer of the Year beating the likes of Pernille Harder and Sam Kerr to the award.

The 27-year-old is expected to be a key player for England at this summer's World Cup in France.