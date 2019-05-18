Prince William opens up about bereavement
Prince William has opened up about the death of his mother, Princess Diana.
He was talking as part of a new BBC programme about mental health alongside famous footballers including Peter Crouch, Gareth Southgate and Danny Rose
Princess Diana died in a car crash in 1997 when William was only 14 years old.
You can watch the clip here.
Pictures courtesy of 'A Royal Team Talk: Tackling Mental Health.'
