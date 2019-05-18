play
Watch Newsround

Prince William opens up about bereavement

Prince William has opened up about the death of his mother, Princess Diana.

He was talking as part of a new BBC programme about mental health alongside famous footballers including Peter Crouch, Gareth Southgate and Danny Rose

Princess Diana died in a car crash in 1997 when William was only 14 years old.

You can watch the clip here.

Pictures courtesy of 'A Royal Team Talk: Tackling Mental Health.'

Check out these stories:

How looking after your mental health could help you in school

The importance of talking about mental health

Advice if you're worried about mental health

Watch more videos

Video

Prince William opens up about bereavement

Video

What is a mental health problem?

Video

Why is it important to talk about how we feel?

Video

Aladdin stars hit the 'magic carpet' for premiere

Video

Sibling rivalry: Man City v Liverpool

Video

Look out! Super robotic predators take over UK zoo

Video

Teen becomes youngest Brit to fly solo

Video

Prince Harry announces birth of baby boy

Video

Dr Alex & Dr Radha: Beating exam stress

Video

Happy 93rd birthday David Attenborough!

Video

Basketball England wants more kids to play the sport

Video

Check out the Harry Potter Wizards Unite trailer

Top Stories

manchestercity-watford.

What to watch out for in the FA Cup final

comments
eurovision hopefuls.

Five things to watch out for at Eurovision

comments
Nikki-Lilly-meets-Raheem-Sterling

Sterling urges kids: Speak out if you suffer racist abuse

comments
Newsround Home