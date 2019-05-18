Prince William has opened up about the death of his mother, Princess Diana.

He was talking as part of a new BBC programme about mental health alongside famous footballers including Peter Crouch, Gareth Southgate and Danny Rose

Princess Diana died in a car crash in 1997 when William was only 14 years old.

You can watch the clip here.

Pictures courtesy of 'A Royal Team Talk: Tackling Mental Health.'

