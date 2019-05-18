FA Cup Final 2019: Top things to watch out for in big game

Getty Images

Manchester City face Watford in the final of the FA Cup on Saturday evening in front of a packed crowd at Wembley Stadium.

City go into the match as favourites, fresh from their title winning campaign in the Premier League.

If Watford win, it'll be their first ever FA Cup and they'll get a place in the Europa League next season.

Here are all the things you need to know about the final.

Records to be broken

Getty Images Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola could make history as the first manager to win a domestic treble in English football

If Manchester City win, they'll make history by becoming the first team in England to win a domestic treble - the Premier League, the League Cup and the FA Cup.

Manchester United have won the Champions League, the Premier League and the FA Cup in a single season but no team has ever won all the domestic cups.

Their last FA Cup triumph was in 2011 when they beat Stoke City at Wembley.

The last team to win the FA Cup outside the 'Big Six' teams (Manchester City, Manchester United, Tottenham, Arsenal, Chelsea and Liverpool) were Wigan Athletic in 2013.

Can you guess who Roberto Martinez's underdogs beat 1-0 in the final? That's right - Manchester City.

Look how far Watford have come

WATCH: Watford fans give their FA Cup good luck messages

Just four years ago Watford were playing the likes of Blackpool, Ipswich and Rotherham in the Championship.

There have been nine managerial appointments in the past seven years.

But it seems as though they've finally found some stability with new manager Javi Gracia.

The Spaniard has helped the club to their highest ever points tally in the Premier League this season - 50 points.

Watford ones to watch

Getty Images Watford's danger men, Gerard Deulofeu (left) and Troy Deeney (right)

Watford's main danger man is 25-year-old Spanish international Gerard Deulofeu.

His two goals in the FA Cup semi-final against Wolves, after coming off the bench, helped send Watford to the final.

He came through the academy at Spanish champions Barcelona, and has also played in the Premier League for Everton.

He's the only Watford player to ever score a hat-trick in the Premier League and is their top scorer with 12 goals.

Also, keep an eye on the man for big occasions, Watford captain Troy Deeney.

The bruising forward will make sure to keep City's defenders busy all game, having scored 10 times this season.

Man City ones to watch

Getty Images Manchester City's danger man Sergio Aguero

As always, Sergio Aguero is City's main hope for goals.

The 30-year-old Argentinean international has scored 32 goals this season.

If Aguero isn't firing, there's always Raheem Sterling. The 24-year-old England international is the young Premier League player of the season and has been directly involved with 36 goals this season.

The midfield trio of Kevin De Bruyne, David Silva and Bernardo Silva will be in charge of setting up the goals from the midfield.