Young ARIAS awards winners announced

The winners of the first ever Young Audio and Radio Industry Awards (ARIAS) have just been announced!

Over 200 excited young people gathered from all over the country to take part in the event which was held at the BBC Radio Theatre in London.

The awards, hosted by BBC Radio 1's Matt Edmondson and Kiss Breakfast presenter Daisy Maskell, celebrate fantastic radio and audio produced by 8 to 18-year-olds. The event, which is set to take place annually, aims to highlight some of the industry's most promising up-and-coming talent, providing youngsters with some valuable insight into creating successful careers within the radio and audio industries.

This year's competition was open to schools, radio stations, podcasts, homemade audio projects, community and hospital radio contributors and DJs.

Winners and nominees were given the opportunity to meet some big names in the world of audio and radio including Sara Cox, Mollie King, Richie Anderson and Swarzy Macaly. The overall winners were also given some incredible prizes including the opportunity to guest host a national radio show and mentoring from industry professionals.

Siobhan Kenny, who is the Chief Executive at the industry body for commercial radio Radiocentre, said: "There's an audio revolution going on, and technology means it's never been easier for young people to create their own unique audio projects. It was so special and uplifting to see and hear so much new diverse talent who will become audio stars of the future."

Who were the big winners?

Best in Music - Lucy Hutton

Most Innovative Team - RoundHay Radio

BBC Sounds Rising Talent (8 to 11) - Alexis Weller

BBC Sounds Rising Talent (12 to 15) - Taya Waters

BBC Sounds Rising Talent (16 to 18) - Tyler Selby

Best Use for Education - Newington Community Primary School

Best Factual - Youth in Politics, William King

Arqiva Award for Technical Excellence - Matthew Robinson

Primary School Station of the Year - NPL Rockin' Radio

Best in Sports - Everything Football

Secondary School Station of the Year - Academy FM Folkestone